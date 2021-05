Starting a small business can be a great way to slowly shed off that 9-to-5 busy schedule and be your own boss. But like any other venture, this can be quite challenging and may prove to be extremely exhausting, especially if you get into a business that is already saturated in the market. Doing business in an already saturated industry means that you will have to deal with a lot of obstacles that may hinder your growth. These obstacles include low market demand, numerous competitors, and low potential for obtaining profits. Of course, if you knew that the business would not earn that much, you would probably not get into it in the first place. Hence, this is the importance of doing research first before investing in any type of venture.