newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel’s Avengers Red Room Takeover event guide – mission chains, rewards, dates

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is at the front and center of the Red Room Takeover Event in Marvel’s Avengers. This event will have you going back to the HARM Room, albeit with a twist. As you can guess, the HARM Room is shockingly now red. Marvel fans may recognize the Red Room program as the program in which Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow received her conditioning and training. This event continues off of the Rookskaya Protocols event left off, with Yelena Belova hacking into the HARM Rooms.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Avengers#Heroes#Guide#Rookskaya Protocols#Outpost#Helicarrier#The Red Room Challenge#Red Room Challenge Iv#Team Nameplate#Melee Attacks Defeat#Marvel Fans#Chains#Gear#Goodies#Enemies#Solo#Techno Lava#Upgrade Modules#Combat#Player Xp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Movies
Related
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Marvel’s Avengers: Champion System will further boost your Hero power

Marvel’s Avengers has been out for almost a year now and if you’ve played consistently since its launch, odds are you’ve already hit max level with multiple Heroes in the game. Currently, once you reach the max level cap of 50 with a Hero in Marvel’s Avengers, any additional XP you earn is wasted. There’s no point in earning it as it doesn’t boost your power in any way — at least for now.
HulkGotGame

Black Widow’s Avengers: Endgame Outfit is Now Available in Marvel’s Avengers

As promised, Crystal Dynamics has delivered the first MCU inspired skin for Marvel’s Avengers. Black Widow’s outfit from Avengers: Endgame is now available in the marketplace for 1,400 credits. This is going to be the first of many MCU inspired skins rolling out in the coming weeks. You can check out the new outfit in the video below.
MinoritiesStarWars.com

Check Out All of Marvel’s Star Wars Pride Month Covers – Exclusive

As announced in March, Marvel and Lucasfilm will mark Pride Month in June with a powerful series of variant covers honoring the LGBTQ+ characters of Star Wars. The art will grace every title in Marvel’s Star Wars line, and each piece has been created by gay and transgender artists; the covers also feature title treatments with a rainbow burst, and a classic Star Wars logo with a rainbow trail.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel United: X-Men - Cyclops, Storm, and More Take on Mystique in Our New Video Playthrough

CMON and Spin Master Games have delighted quite a few Marvel fans with their Marvel United: X-Men Kickstarter, which at this point includes a massive amount of fan-favorite heroes and villains from the X-Men universe as well as new modes and upgrades. The campaign is wrapping up soon, but if you're still on the fence, we might be able to help you make your final decision. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to try out a prototype version of Marvel United: X-Men, and as you can see in the video above, it features the X-Men going toe to toe with none other than Mystique.
Moviespsu.com

Marvel’s Avengers Kicks Off Black Widow’s Rooskaya Protocols Event

Crystal Dynamics has announced that Marvel’s Avengers has gone live with the Black Widow Rooskaya Protocols event, which is one of two events to celebrate the release of the character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe solo film this summer. The second event, Red Room Takeover, will launch on May 20 ahead of...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Marvels Is Reportedly An Avengers-Sized Epic

It’s going to take a clever marketing campaign for Marvel Studios to promote the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Marvels starring Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel without the word losing all meaning, but on the plus side Kevin Feige and his team have until November 2022 to figure it out. Shooting...
bleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Goes Plus Ultra With My Hero Academia Collectibles

My Hero Academia Season 5 has been amazing so far as we see Class 1A take on Class 1B. Both classes are loaded up with remarkable heroes, and it is always exciting to see them use their quirks. McFarlane Toys has been capturing the power of My Hero Academia in action figure form since 2019 and has been very popular. Their 7" figure line features high amounts of detail, and their Katsuki Bakugo even won Toy of the Year in 2019. Since the original release, we have seen a nice assortment of My Hero Academia collectibles release so far, and our friends over at McFarlane Toys sent us the newest 2021 figures. For 2021 we have seen some new additions to the My Hero line with new 5" and 12" figures, cosplay items, and more 7" releases featuring fan-favorite characters. So let's not wait any longer and Go Beyond with some of the newest McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia collectibles.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

League PROJECT Bastion event guide: Start date, LoL skins, Nexus Blitz

Just in time for summer, League of Legends will be hosting LoL PROJECT: Bastion. Here’s everything you need to know about Riot Games’ newest upcoming event, including the start date, skins, limited-time game mode, and more. As League of Legends continues to go from strength to strength, Riot Games are...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Explosive 2D action adventure of Blast Brigade announced for console and PC

Inspired by the most hardcore action movies of the 1980s, Blast Brigade is getting set to deliver bullet-hell mayhem to console and PC players later this year. Coming from the Allods Team Arcade, a new team found in the MY.GAMES development family, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (to give the full name) is readying itself to provide players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC the chance to enjoy some explosive, single-player, 2D action-adventure platforming later in 2021.