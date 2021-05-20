Marvel’s Avengers Red Room Takeover event guide – mission chains, rewards, dates
Black Widow is at the front and center of the Red Room Takeover Event in Marvel’s Avengers. This event will have you going back to the HARM Room, albeit with a twist. As you can guess, the HARM Room is shockingly now red. Marvel fans may recognize the Red Room program as the program in which Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow received her conditioning and training. This event continues off of the Rookskaya Protocols event left off, with Yelena Belova hacking into the HARM Rooms.www.gamepur.com