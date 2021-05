Examining The Chargers Offensive Depth Chart After The Draft. The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Chargers were able to check off a lot of needs to their roster. Despite all the rumors, they kept all of their nine picks and were able to upgrade quite a few spots on the roster. Most importantly, they put a nice pretty bow on their quest to upgrade their offensive line. That being said, let’s go position by position on the offense and look at who could sit atop each spot. We will tackle the defense in the next article!