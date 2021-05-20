Kevin Hart Totally Freaks Out Over Viral Ostrich Moment Right Out Of A Scene In Jumanji
A key part of the Jumanji franchise is the characters facing the elements especially the interaction between them and wild animals. But a fact the public may have forgotten about is Kevin Hart’s fear of ostriches. That put Hart’s interaction with the bird in Jumanji: The Next Level in a different light. Despite this, Hart’s fear remains intact. The actor-comedian totally freaked out over a viral ostrich moment right out of a scene in Jumanji.www.cinemablend.com