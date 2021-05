This might be one of my more silly ideas, but bear with me. It could also be one of my best. See, Apple announced today that it is giving Corning $45 million as part of its Advanced Manufacturing fund. Corning is the company responsible for the Ceramic Shield that all iPhone 12 models have and it's that treatment that is supposed to make those screens less susceptible to breaking when dropped. And that's cool – if you're someone who drops their phone regularly. Or doesn't use a case. Or both.