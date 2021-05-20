newsbreak-logo
Bloomington, IL

Illinois Wesleyan frat suspended 3 years for hazing incident

Register Citizen
 21 hours ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity has been suspended for three years after a student was injured in a hazing incident last month. Officials at the Bloomington campus announced this week that undergraduate members of the Sigma Chi fraternity will not be allowed to live in the chapter house, gather for meetings and activities as a fraternity, or maintain a social media presence as a fraternity.

