Civil Service Commission Special Meeting of May 27, 2021

Posted by 
Sparks, Nevada
Sparks, Nevada
 9 hours ago

The special meeting of the Civil Service Commission is scheduled for May 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. and will be hosted virtually using ZOOM.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in person attendance will not be permitted. If you would like to participate in this meeting, please click on the link below at the scheduled time or dial in.

Public comment may be emailed to hrstaff@cityofsparks.us by 3:00 p.m. on May 26, 2021. Please be sure to type “Public Comment” in the subject line. The Board Secretary will read your email during public comment. You may also participate in public comment by dialing *9 to raise your hand during agenda items 3 and 7.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

To join by telephone: dial 1 (669) 900-6833

Webinar ID: 912 2116 1703

The agenda and supporting documents for this meeting are available by clicking the (Link).

Virtual Meeting Disclaimer

The City of Sparks uses Zoom, a third-party app, for its virtual meetings and does not control its technical specifications or requirements. Your ability to participate in public comment during this meeting may be impacted by factors like the type of device you use, the strength of your internet or cellular signal, and the company that provides your internet or cellular service. The City of Sparks is not responsible if you are not able to participate in a meeting through Zoom due to these or any other factors.

