A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WABASHA AND NORTHWESTERN BUFFALO COUNTIES... At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wabasha, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Cochrane, West Newton, Nelson, Minneiska, Pioneer Campground, Weaver, Highway 88 And County O, Misha Mokwa, Rattlesnake Ridge, Lock And Dam 4, Dumfries, Herold, Highways 37 And 35, Tell and Maple Springs. If you are boating on the Mississippi River, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.