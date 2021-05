The popular Sweden/Clarkson Community Center fireworks show will return this year. Canceled in 2020 due to COVID, the Sweden Town Board voted on May 11 to schedule the annual fireworks display for July 3 (rain date of July 5). Games, entertainment, and activities normally held on the Community Center grounds just prior to the fireworks will not be held this year. However, food vendors will be on site to serve the public in a safe manner prior to the beginning of the fireworks display at dusk.