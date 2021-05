Shareholders Approve Arrangement with Evolution Mining. TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU) (OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held by live audio webcast on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The detailed voting results for the election of the directors are set out as below. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 9, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company.