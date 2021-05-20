newsbreak-logo
Obama Called Trump ‘Corrupt Motherf*cker’ and ‘Racist, Sexist Pig,’ According to Journalist’s New Book

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Fucking lunatic” and “corrupt motherfucker” are allegedly among the ways former POTUS Barack Obama has described his successor Donald Trump behind closed doors. The alleged comments come from Atlantic writer Edward-Isaac Dovere’s new book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, excerpts from which were featured in a Guardian piece this week. According to Dovere, Obama—starting in 2017—grew more directly critical of the former Apprentice host after initially preferring the thought of a Trump presidency to a Ted Cruz presidency.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Opinion: Trump’s not president, so why can’t journalists just quit him?

Even when Donald Trump was the world’s most important person by virtue of his being president, we’d regularly receive letters to the editor imploring The Times to give less coverage to a man who, according to them, thrived on constant media attention. Report on the executive branch as you would any other administration, they’d say — on the judicial and Cabinet appointments, the executive orders and important political developments — but spare readers the updates on the daily dishonesty, the hateful comments and the palace intrigue that seem to amplify the lies and the cruelty more than inform citizens.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump praises Sen. Hawley's new book slamming Big Tech companies

Donald Trump is digging Sen. Josh Hawley’s new book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” which the former praised for bashing “the terrible Big Tech companies and their attempt to ruin our country.”. Mr. Hawley, Missouri Republican, embraced Mr. Trump‘s calls to object to the certification of the 2020 presidential election,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump saw it coming

The former president recognized the threat that the moderate Joe Biden posed to his re-election but could never solve the riddle of how to defeat him. Trump lost to him because the coronavirus pandemic changed everything — but only some people got the message that a majority of Americans wanted more help from the government. One of them was Biden.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz's former running mate says he's been corrupted by Trump

US Senator Ted Cruz's former running-mate can barley recognise the Texan lawmaker anymore. During the Senator's 2016 presidential primary bid, he took the unorthodox move of naming a running-mate prior to securing the nomination. That running-mate was a California businesswoman named Carly Fiorina, the CEO of Helwett-Packard from 1999 to 2005. Ultimately, Mr Cruz lost to Donald Trump, a man who insinuated the senator's wife was ugly, who intimated his father was involved in the assassination of John F Kennedy, and who made sexist remarks about Ms Fiorina. The senator initially loathed Mr Trump, calling him a "pathological liar,"...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing down pressure from progressives to take a heavier hand with Israel amid its latest hostilities with the Palestinians. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has "a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defense," U.S. officials have not called on their Israeli counterparts to alter or halt their response to Palestinian rocket fire.
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump signals he's ready to get back in the game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Israeli-Palestinian clash rattles Trump's Abraham Accords, Biden agenda

Escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence is threatening to undermine historic progress made by the Trump administration’s prized Abraham Accords and drive a new wedge between Israel and the Arab world, all while President Biden scrambles to address the crisis that has eclipsed his own foreign policy priorities such as climate change, the Iran nuclear deal and U.S.-China competition.
Sportsncadvertiser.com

Putin takes the ice for a game that's over

Politicians, especially those who were once good at sports, tend to get competitive when they find themselves in a game (witness Boris Johnson's famous 2015 rugby tackle of a 10-year-old boy). So why does Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his youth a pretty successful wrestler, keep playing in exhibition ice hockey games in which he is allowed to score numerous goals, seemingly without much opposition? He scored eight, plus an assist, in the most recent one, on May 10, and that probably wasn't even his personal best - in 2019, he scored between eight and 13 in a single game, according to different sources.
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Chris Graham: Vaclav Havel on autocracy, outsized expectations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Something former Czech Republic president Vaclav Havel said to Barack Obama back in 2009 foretold where the West is today in 2021. Havel, you may remember, is the late playwright and former dissident who led the push against the Soviet puppet regime...
Georgia Stateaudacy.com

Georgia's Lt. Governor won't run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won't seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Wyoming Statesubletteexaminer.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...