Obama Called Trump ‘Corrupt Motherf*cker’ and ‘Racist, Sexist Pig,’ According to Journalist’s New Book
“Fucking lunatic” and “corrupt motherfucker” are allegedly among the ways former POTUS Barack Obama has described his successor Donald Trump behind closed doors. The alleged comments come from Atlantic writer Edward-Isaac Dovere’s new book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, excerpts from which were featured in a Guardian piece this week. According to Dovere, Obama—starting in 2017—grew more directly critical of the former Apprentice host after initially preferring the thought of a Trump presidency to a Ted Cruz presidency.www.complex.com