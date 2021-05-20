Obama Called Trump ‘Corrupt Motherf*cker’ and ‘Racist, Sexist Pig,’ According to Journalist’s New Book

Politicians, especially those who were once good at sports, tend to get competitive when they find themselves in a game (witness Boris Johnson's famous 2015 rugby tackle of a 10-year-old boy). So why does Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his youth a pretty successful wrestler, keep playing in exhibition ice hockey games in which he is allowed to score numerous goals, seemingly without much opposition? He scored eight, plus an assist, in the most recent one, on May 10, and that probably wasn't even his personal best - in 2019, he scored between eight and 13 in a single game, according to different sources.