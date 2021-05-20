The Wheel of Time renewed for Season 2 ahead of show’s debut

The Disney Channel is always at its best when it's putting out shows that win the hearts and minds of both younger viewers and their parents, from the more recent Mickey Mouse shorts to Gravity Falls to the Duck Tales reboot. The Owl House certainly taps into that same most-ages vein, at least for most people if not all, and while it the wait for Season 2 has been an arduous-ish one, fans can take comfort in knowing Disney has already put the pen to the paper to confirm that Season 3 is definitely happening. But with a rather noteworthy change in format.