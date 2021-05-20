newsbreak-logo
The Wheel of Time renewed for Season 2 ahead of show’s debut

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheel of Time hasn’t even premiered on Amazon yet, and the streamer already has high hopes. Season 2 is confirmed ahead of the show’s debut. Deadline shared the exciting news of the renewal, with confirmation that production on the first season is complete. Amazon has big hopes for this series, which isn’t all too surprising. After all, it was immediately met with cheers and anticipation, and every single piece of promotion has been out of this world.

