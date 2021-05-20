Jeff Probst's Net Worth: The Survivor Host Makes More Than You Think
"Come on in, guys!'" Jeff Probst has been yelling the iconic greeting to "Survivor" cast members for over 20 years (via IMDb). Before landing his CBS gig, the Emmy-award winning host (via Emmys) got his start in television by hosting FX's "Backchat" and as a correspondent on "Access Hollywood." In 2012, CBS even awarded Probst his own show, "The Jeff Probst Show," but due to low ratings, the talk show was swiftly canceled after only one season (via Celebrity Net Worth). Luckily, Probst's long running stint on "Survivor" has more than kept bread on the table.www.thelist.com