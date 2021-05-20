Jeff Probst's Net Worth: The Survivor Host Makes More Than You Think

Grimes will be along for Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live performance tonight. A lot of people suspected the couple would be making this thing a tandem appearance. Miley Cyrus is the musical guest, but who knows what might happen now. Things are going to be wild on NBC with this being the first live-streamed episode all over the world. A cynical mind would call this a concerted ploy for the channel to get as many eyeballs on it as possible with a controversial host. Whether that’s the case or not, it seems to be working as social media is afire with takes and discussion of Musk as he will take the stage in Studio 8H tonight. His other half has a marked flair for the dramatic as evidenced by their career before they got together and their performances at Tesla events in the past. But, this might be the biggest spot of their career so far. Check out what they had to say on Instagram.