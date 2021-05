Rev. Robert Wright Lee IV has claimed for at least five years that he is a descendent of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general. He has parlayed this claim into appearances on The View, CNN and MTV, op-eds and books, and into an audience with Vice President Kamala Harris. And last year, he repeated this claim during his testimony in front of a Congressional House Hearing on legislation regarding the removal of Confederate monuments. Lee has also stated this claim on multiple appearances on WUNC and NPR programs.