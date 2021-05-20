Levi’s Celebrates 501 Day With Full Day of Programming and Exclusive Drops
This year, the 501 Day festivities from Levi’s will include a full day of programming and exclusive product drops. The 501 Day celebration for 2021—which marks the 148th birthday of the blue jeans—is being marked with a new 501 Original campaign. The seven voices featured in the campaign—all of whom Levi’s said embody a spirit of creativity, authenticity, self-expression, and originality—are Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Barbie Ferreira, Jaden Smith, Marcus Rashford, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.www.complex.com