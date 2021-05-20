newsbreak-logo
Levi’s Celebrates 501 Day With Full Day of Programming and Exclusive Drops

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the 501 Day festivities from Levi’s will include a full day of programming and exclusive product drops. The 501 Day celebration for 2021—which marks the 148th birthday of the blue jeans—is being marked with a new 501 Original campaign. The seven voices featured in the campaign—all of whom Levi’s said embody a spirit of creativity, authenticity, self-expression, and originality—are Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Barbie Ferreira, Jaden Smith, Marcus Rashford, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

