Levi’s Celebrates 501 Day With Full Day of Programming and Exclusive Drops

Disney decided to celebrate Mother’s Day with Dumbo this year. But, the elephant wasn’t alone, D23 decided to whip up an entire reel of the company’s characters and motherhood. If you’re the emotional type, it might make you a little teary-eyed. Mother’s Day is carrying a bit more emotion this year after everything that has happened since 2020. People are appreciating their Mom’s even more as the day goes on. Disney has those clips right there for you and Disney+ has a bunch of family favorites to pass these last few hours as well. Check out the snipped down below and there are more reactions to the clips too!