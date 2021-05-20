newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Syfy Sets 'SurrealEstate' Premiere Date: Meet the Team of Real Estate Specialists (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 13 hours ago

“Some agencies help their clients by putting vanilla extract on hot light bulbs for the fresh-baked cookie smell. We help them by stopping the walls from bleeding,” Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) says in the SurrealEstate trailer. Same thing, right? Not exactly, but it should make for quite the entertaining series when the new scripted Syfy drama premieres on Friday, July 16 at 10/9c.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Scrofano
Person
Paolo Barzman
Person
Sarah Levy
Person
Tim Rozon
