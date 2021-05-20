Syfy Sets ‘SurrealEstate’ Premiere Date: Meet the Team of Real Estate Specialists (VIDEO)

Major spoilers below for the entirety of Netflix's superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy, so be warned!. As one of Netflix's most popular original series going into the 2021 Summer TV season, the superpowered saga Jupiter's Legacy is the first of an assumed variety of streaming adaptations bringing comic book creator Mark Millar's works to life. Though viewers' mileage may vary when it comes to critiquing the overall quality of these first eight episodes, it's pretty undeniable that Season 1 ends in ways that can only be described as "plotty set-up for Season 2," to the point where a second season renewal was essentially built into the storytelling formula.