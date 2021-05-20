Cadets earn Daughters of 1812 honors

ELKHART — The Capt. John Jackson chapter of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 presented JROTC medals and certificates at the Elkhart High School Auditorium on Monday to Cadet Emma Shafer and Cadet Jose Del Valle.

These cadets were chosen by retired Air Force Maj. Jeff Dorman and retired Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Scott Rutledge based on their demonstrated qualities of “academic excellence, leadership, military discipline, dependability, patriotism and upright character in speech and habits, which exemplify the ideals upon which our nation was founded.”