Ah, but for the power of the signature. Back in 1998, before the advent of the iPhone, Facebook or YouTube, most of us were signing our names in something called “ink.” Another term for it is “wet signature.” This was also the year that I loaded up the few items I owned and moved 15 miles north, from the heavily populated city of Salt Lake to the more rural town of Layton. We had purchased a lot the previous year and made the harebrained decision to build a home on said lot. One year later, with the cement on the sidewalks still damp, we acquired occupancy.