Quick Tube Medical Announces "NEEDLE D" Product Launch

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 23 hours ago

FLETCHER, N.C. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Leaders from Quick Tube Medical have just announced that the Company has begun the manufacturing process for a decompression needle kit for use with acute pneumothorax or traumatic arrest. The new product, known as “Needle D,” is incision-less, suture-less and includes a locking stabilizer. This announcement comes on the heels of Quick Tube’s first product to hit the market in March of this year, a rapid deployment chest tube system originally created by the organization’s co-founder, Dr. Allen Smith of Knoxville, Tennessee.

State
Tennessee State
