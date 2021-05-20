newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially Happening With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

By Corinne Heller
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets. Sisters, we've been gone 300...er, make that almost 30 years. But it's going to be a full moon again soon!. On Thursday, May 20, Disney announced that the highly anticipated sequel to its cult 1993 Halloween comedy film Hocus Pocus will be released in May 2022 on Disney+ and that original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Production is set to begin this fall.

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanderson Sisters#Disney Channel#Hocus Pocus 2#Hocus Pocus#Disney#The Disney Channel#Hulaween#Best Halloween Movie#Disneyplus Sisters#Costume#Cast Members#Enchanted#Bts Secrets Sisters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Won’t Let This Controversial Jean Trend Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Someone needs to give Sarah Jessica Parker an award for providing street style worth writing about throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike most celebrities, Parker goes into the office — her shoe stores in Manhattan — and every single day, she is always dressed for it. Sometimes she wears bedazzled boots, other times she wears babydoll shoes, and she almost always wears a MasQd face mask. Recently, she’s also been wearing a very controversial item: gray jeans.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Jessica Parker’s son is so grown up in rare photo

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a rare insight into her family life, posting a picture of her eldest son James on Instagram. The 18-year-old, who graduates high school this summer, was pictured heading off for his senior year field day, a celebration held in American schools to honor the year coming to an end and to show school pride.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Sarah Jessica Parker's Collection With The Novogratz Is Back in Stock

After over a year of social distancing, and with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and restrictions being lifted across the country, it seems fair to say that people are ready for some summer fun. Fittingly, last month, husband-and-wife interior design pair Robert and Cortney Novogratz teamed up with Sarah Jessica Parker to release an outdoor furniture collection embodying just that.
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted films tease major news

Disney devotees have been eagerly anticipating new installments of Hocus Pocus and Enchanted for decades. Now, in the era of reboots and remakes, the Mouse has granted their wish. Musical movie director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages), who has a hand in both blockbusters, teased the...
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker and Fashion Editors Agree: These Flattering Jeans Are a Must

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sarah Jessica Parker is my idol. She influences me to try new things, like the Serge Normant volumizing spray that works wonders on my fine hair — she praised it so highly, it would have been a crime not to try it. So recently, when I saw SJP wearing one of my favorite jeans brands, it only reinforced my love for the throwback denim label.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Us Obsessed With This Oversized Dress Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you decided what your whole fashion vibe is going to be for this summer yet? Obviously you want it to feel like you, but which part of you is really going to shine through this year? For example, some seasons leave us in a dark, drapey mood, while others inspire us to break out the tie-dye tops and short shorts. Sometimes we lean toward fancier picks, while other times we can’t get enough loungewear.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, Bette Midler & More Stars Have Hilarious Reactions To ‘Bennifer’s Reunion: ‘WTF’

Celebrities took to social media to either respond to or repost news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Montana getaway and reported rekindled romance. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, aka “Bennifer” are reportedly dating once again after splitting up 17 years ago and a lot of celebs have something to say about it! After photos of the two traveling during a recent getaway to Montana surfaced on the internet, Sharon Stone, Bette Midler and more reacted to the news that the lovebirds may be back together. Take a look at the responses about the comeback of “Bennifer” below!
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston on First Mother’s Day Since Her Death

A sweet remembrance. John Travolta remembered his late wife, Kelly Preston, in a loving Instagram post acknowledging the first Mother’s Day since her death in July 2020. “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known,” the Grease star, 67, wrote on Sunday, May 9. “Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”
CelebritiesMovieWeb

George Clooney Celebrated by Fans and Friends on His 60th Birthday

Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney is now 60 years old, and fans worldwide are honoring the actor with birthday wishes to celebrate the occasion. A veteran actor with dozens of roles to his name, there's any number of places where fans might remember the ER and Batman & Robin star from best. The actor also has fans of all ages spanning across the world, as a look on social media on his birthday will reveal.