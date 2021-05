May 13—The death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning inside a box trailer in north Napa is being investigated as suspicious, according to police. Officers were sent at about 9 a.m. to the stub end of Industrial Way, a short street branching off California Boulevard, for what originally was reported as a hazardous materials incident, according to Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig. However, a man's body was found inside a white trailer parked on the right side of Industrial Way's cul-de-sac.