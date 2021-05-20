3d printed foarming machine #3Dprinting #3DThursday

This IS the droid your looking for…unless your looking for an R2 then I guess it isn’t…or it is still? Shared starbuilder2021 on Thingiverse:. Here is my version of the R5-D4 dome which is made to fit the Droid Depot R2 units. High Detailed with bevels to assist in easy line painting and dethatch top panels you can paint separately or print in color. Also had to add the infamous “Bad Motivator” I included 2 versions, one you can add a led to and one static. Enjoy. The Dome prints with now supports. Print at .2 layer height and 4 walls and 4 top and bottom layers for a nice clean print.