3d printed foarming machine #3Dprinting #3DThursday

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMELKANO shared this project on Thingiverse! See demo videos and download files here: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4786545. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!

blog.adafruit.com
3D printing company Desktop Metal will now use wood to print

The 3D printing company Desktop Metal has just announced the release of Forust, a new tool using wood to 3D print objects. The company, founded in 2019, focuses on 3D printing for interior design. With printing methods deemed "non-destructive", they haven't come under much scrutiny for safety or environmental concerns, making them an attractive prospect for acquisition.
Understanding the Purpose of 3D Printing

Over Time 3D printing has garnered a lot of attention around the globe. However, not everyone has a complete grasp of this magical technology. In essence, 3D printing involves the production of a physical object by printing it from a digital design. The process involves gradually adding numerous tiny layers of various types of material to create the finished product. While 3D printing technology is still evolving, it has been envisioned to be useful in […]
Droid Depot R5-D4 Deluxe Dome #3DThursday #3DPrinting #Revengeofthesixth

This IS the droid your looking for…unless your looking for an R2 then I guess it isn’t…or it is still? Shared starbuilder2021 on Thingiverse:. Here is my version of the R5-D4 dome which is made to fit the Droid Depot R2 units. High Detailed with bevels to assist in easy line painting and dethatch top panels you can paint separately or print in color. Also had to add the infamous “Bad Motivator” I included 2 versions, one you can add a led to and one static. Enjoy. The Dome prints with now supports. Print at .2 layer height and 4 walls and 4 top and bottom layers for a nice clean print.
Anti Ants Cat Food Dispenser #3DPrinting #Timelapse

This is a cat food dispenser with a moot at the base to prevent ants. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4778414. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
FunHouse 3D Printed Stand

This simple stand is designed for the Adafruit FunHouse. It features a nice brick texture that is reminiscent to the Yellow Brick Road from The Wizard Of Oz. The stand features four M3 size mounting holes for securing the Adafruit FunHouse. It is optimized to 3D print without any support material.
Spiral Vase Mode cascading planter funnel thing #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Stack a few of these, fill with dirt, nail to a backing, and presto – you have some cascading planter… things. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4778100. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
You CAN Get Started 3D Printing

In this episode of Make:cast, Make: books editor, Patrick DiJusto talks 3D Printing with the authors of Getting Started with 3D Printing, Second Edition, Liza Wallach Kloski and Nick Kloski. Liza and Nick run HoneyPoint3D, which started in 2012 as a small 3D printing shop in Northern California. Explaining 3D printing to many people was the initial motivation for them to write this book, whose first edition came out in 2016 and is just now updated in a second edition. This book is published by Make: Community.
3D printing using electron beams

(Nanowerk News) Additive manufacturing (AM), better known as 3D printing, is increasingly becoming a key technology in industry. Until now, the process has been used predominantly for manufacturing prototypes and small batches. Typically, AM uses a computer-operated laser beam to create three dimensional workpieces layer by layer from liquid plastics or metal powders, usually based on hardening or melting processes.
3D-Printed Desiccant Container Exploits Infill

Desiccant is common in 3D printing because the drier plastic filament is, the better it prints. Beads of silica gel are great for controlling humidity, but finding a porous container for them that is a convenient size is a little harder. 3D printing is a generally useful solution for custom containers, but suffers from a slight drawback in this case: printing dense grills or hole patterns is not very efficient for filament-based printers. Dense hole patterns means lots of stopping and starting for the extruder, which means a lot of filament retractions and longer print times in general.
Desktop 3D Printed Mold Enables Delicate Concrete Furniture

There are countless applications for products and parts made with 3D printed molds, such as prosthetic aligners, microneedles and organ-on-a-chip devices, and even building restoration. Experimental design studio Slicelab, remotely based out of Denver and New York, specializes in digital fabrication, and offers design services in architecture and product/furniture design. Founded in 2012 by Arthur Azoulai and Diego Taccioli, the studio says that it operates “between the disciplines of art and architecture,” and has recently been researching the use of 3D printing in fabricating molds for complex concrete forms. This work resulted in a truly lovely piece of furniture called the Delicate Density Table.
3D Printed Terminal Takes Computing Back In Time

It’s hard to look at today as anything but the golden age of computing. Even entry level machines have quad-core processors and a terabyte or more of storage space, to say nothing of the incredible amount of tech packed into the modern smartphone. But even so, there’s something to be said for the elegant simplicity of early desktop computers.
Testing 3D Printed Worm Gears

Worm gears are great if you have a low-speed, high-torque application in which you don’t need to backdrive. [Let’s Print] decided to see if they could print their own worm gear drives that would actually be usable in practice. The testing is enlightening for anyone looking to use 3D printed gearsets. (Video, embedded below.)
Forust: Desktop Metal Unveils Wood 3D Printing Technology

Is Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) aiming for the most diverse portfolio of 3D printing technologies on the market? The company has made another acquisition that adds wood 3D printing to its mix, which already includes metal binder jetting, bound metal deposition, digital light processing for polymers, carbon fiber deposition, and bioprinting.
3D Printed Case for Siri Remote Features AirTag Holder

Check out this 3D printed case for the Apple TV Siri Remote that features a built-in holder for AirTag. This might be useful if you frequently lose your remote. The case is being sold for $12.99 on Etsy as a PLA print in Galaxy Black, Black, White, Gray, and Glow-in-the-Dark.
Binder Jetting 3D Printing Will be a Game Changer

Binder jetting is a 3D printing process that uses inkjet print heads to deposit a liquid binding agent onto a powder bed. A thin layer of powder is spread across the build platform, and the printhead makes a pass over it, squirting its goo with precision. Then the build platform...
3D Printed Tank Takes On The Elements

Commercially available radio control tanks are fun and all, but sometimes you’ve just got to build your own. [Let’s Print] did just that, whipping up a tank on his 3D printer before taking it out in the snow. The tank is a fairly straightforward build, relying on a pair of...
3D Printed Transistor Goes Green

We’ll be honest, we were more excited by Duke University’s announcement that they’d used carbon-based inks to 3D print a transistor than we were by their assertion that it was recyclable. Not that recyclability is a bad thing, of course. But we would imagine that any carbon ink on a paper-like substrate will fit in the same category. In this case, the team developed an ink from wood called nanocelluose.
Read Beneath a Giant Skylight in This 3D-Printed Concrete Book Cabin

One of the most exciting aspects of 3D-printed architecture is the way it allows us to break free from the squares and rectangles that usually define contemporary buildings. Suddenly, all kinds of organic shapes are not just possible, but easy to achieve, blurring the line between structure and sculpture. The fact that a fascinating building like this Book Cabin can be printed by robots just makes it that much more impressive.
Researchers 3D print complex micro-optics with improved imaging performance

(Nanowerk News) In a new study, researchers have shown that 3D printing can be used to make highly precise and complex miniature lenses with sizes of just a few microns. The microlenses can be used to correct color distortion during imaging, enabling small and lightweight cameras that can be designed for a variety of applications.