Twitter Admits Image Cropping Algorithm Is Biased Towards White People and Women

Twitter is not really known for being a visual medium. But there is still a considerable number of photographers, artists, and meme sharers that are on the platform even if it isn’t really a friendly network for photos, art, and other visual tweets. They have a much-criticized habit of cropping images that are too “tall” and not giving users the control over what part to crop out. Now finally, they will be showing off the entire image in the preview and the tweet, given that it’s the right aspect ratio.