Twitter Admits Image Cropping Algorithm Is Biased Towards White People and Women

By Joe Price
Complex
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter faced some criticism last year after some users noticed that its image cropping algorithm appeared to show bias, with a preference of showing images of white people. In a new post on Twitter’s official blog, the company admitted that its algorithm was indeed biased, and shared its analysis of its image cropping algorithm CNN reports. Software engineering director Rumman Chowdhury revealed that Twitter came to the conclusion that the algorithm favored white people over Black people, and women over men. The company first admitted that it had some work to do on the algorithm last year.

