Scammers are preying on PG&E customers in the Bay Area. According to the company, people are posing as utility workers, stealing financial information from customers, then filing phony tax returns and cashing refund checks in customers’ names. Officials say one person lost $1,000 last month, and suspect there are several more cases like it, but think people are afraid to report them because they’re embarrassed. PG&E officials remind people that the company does not ask for financial information over the phone or email, and do not demand late bills be paid on the spot, which the scammers are doing as a scare tactic.