Office buildings are valued based on the strength of their leases. As I talked about at length in my previous Metatrend essay, this has been a hurdle for the newest, fastest-growing workplace product, the flexible office. A “flexible” office is by nature one that is leased short term, as short as one day in the case of many co-working locations. These arrangements allow both large companies and small startups to grow and shirk their office footprint based on their current needs and stand in sharp contrast to the rigid, ten years leases that are the norm. Flexible offices are also able to charge a premium and can increase office density, often correlated with profitability, to a level not possible in traditional office space.