Unverified Voracity May Have Tried To Be Sensible
Premature but okay. Joe Lunardi's bracketology is in the way (way) too early phase but yeah okay I'll mention this:. The other 1s are Gonzaga, UCLA, and Kansas. I think way too much is being made of UCLA's tournament run, especially given the possibility Johnny "Contested Twos" Juzang stays in the draft. Other Big Ten teams in this projection: Ohio State (2-seed), Purdue(2), Maryland(3), MSU(5), Illinois(6), Indiana(7), and Iowa(11). Northwestern(!?!?!?) is listed as the first team out, Wisconsin second team out.mgoblog.com