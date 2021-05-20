Unverified Voracity May Have Tried To Be Sensible

Florida Gators (33-15, 15-9 SEC) head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has been a little pinched when it comes to the weekend pitching numbers this season. With a couple of prominent injuries and a couple of guys that haven’t quite played as well as they had been before injuries, there are six pitchers that he feels like he could count on in a weekend SEC series. At least that was before Tuesday and before the game that freshman Brandon Sproat had on the mound.