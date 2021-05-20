newsbreak-logo
Unverified Voracity May Have Tried To Be Sensible

mgoblog.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePremature but okay. Joe Lunardi's bracketology is in the way (way) too early phase but yeah okay I'll mention this:. The other 1s are Gonzaga, UCLA, and Kansas. I think way too much is being made of UCLA's tournament run, especially given the possibility Johnny "Contested Twos" Juzang stays in the draft. Other Big Ten teams in this projection: Ohio State (2-seed), Purdue(2), Maryland(3), MSU(5), Illinois(6), Indiana(7), and Iowa(11). Northwestern(!?!?!?) is listed as the first team out, Wisconsin second team out.

mgoblog.com
Related
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

Campbell has model of what successful player looks like at Iowa State

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has found a model for the type of player and person it takes to be a successful Cyclone football player. Or maybe more accurately, the players developed the model, and now Campbell is recruiting to it and emphasizing what that is to the young players already in the program.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Current leaders provide recruiting model for Campbell, ISU

AMES — Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has found a model for the type of player and person it takes to be a successful Cyclone football player. Or maybe more accurately, the players developed the model, and now Campbell is recruiting to it and emphasizing what that is to the young players already in the program.
Iowa Statebeaconjournal.com

'Grounded in the values': Matt Campbell stays true to himself, wins with Iowa State football

Jamie Pollard admits that he felt like he knew Matt Campbell long before he actually met him. "I kidded Matt, because I felt like I'd stalked him," the Iowa State Athletics Director said of his football coach. "There's so much video. I watched press conferences from when he won, when he lost, offseason, preseason, just so I could see his different mannerisms in different situations. So when I actually met him for the first time, I felt like I already had met him."
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Iowa State's growth in the weight room this offseason

The Iowa State football team's main goal during the spring practice period has been simple. Get, “Bigger, faster, and stronger.”. Leading this effort behind the scenes has been strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews, who has earned nothing but praise from his peers since joining the coaching staff before the start of the 2020 season.
Georgia StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 568,836 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Over the past seven-day period, an average of 701 Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 have died each day. Adjusting for population, there have been […]
NFLmgoblog.com

Unverified Voracity Wants To Go To Yost So Please Get A Shot

Sponsor note. Have a business? Want a business? Want that business to cross the Ts and dot the Is? Well, go call Richard Hoeg. Richard Hoeg has a small business of his own and loves other small businesses, including this one. He will get you up and running with all the required paperwork. He'll help you with contracts, and Star Wars opinions, but mostly documents and contracts. You can also follow him on twitter.
Alabama StateEleven Warriors

Top Ohio State Transfer Target Henry To'o To'o Commits to Alabama

Ohio State has missed out on its top transfer target. Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o will not be joining the Buckeyes, after all, as the team's top transfer portal target committed to Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 44 overall prospect in the recruiting...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Sproat may have pitched himself into a weekend role

Florida Gators (33-15, 15-9 SEC) head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has been a little pinched when it comes to the weekend pitching numbers this season. With a couple of prominent injuries and a couple of guys that haven’t quite played as well as they had been before injuries, there are six pitchers that he feels like he could count on in a weekend SEC series. At least that was before Tuesday and before the game that freshman Brandon Sproat had on the mound.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes announce Wesley Brooks as new women's basketball assistant

Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff has crossed rivalry lines to land his newest assistant. Today, the Buckeyes officially announced the hiring of Wesley Brooks, a former Michigan assistant, as the newest member of McGuff’s staff. “His work ethic and positive energy will put him in position to have...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Paul Finebaum explains why Oklahoma is popular choice for top team

Fresh off of blasting the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl this past December, the Oklahoma Sooners are set to be one of the favorites in not only the Big 12 Conference, but also in the country as a national contender. On the WJOX Roundtable on Monday morning, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum said he thinks Oklahoma is the popular pick to be the best team in the country in 2021.
NFLUSA Today

Colts may have favorable strength of schedule in 2021

Following the release of the 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, it is now time to look at the strength of that schedule for the Indianapolis Colts. We took a look at predicting each game for the Colts and listing which matchups we are most excited for in 2021. Their path...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer No. 1 in ESPN's updated top 25 power rankings

ESPN has updated its offseason power rankings and the reigning national champions have been knocked from the top spot. In ESPN’s updated power rankings, Oklahoma has taken control of the top spot. Perhaps more interesting, LSU is listed all the way down at No. 20. The Tigers aren’t even the...