On the weekend of April 24 and 25, the West Hernando Little League Storm (ages 9-10) defeated Dunnellon Little League 10-0 in the championship game to win the district 15 mid season minor tournament. The Storm managed to pull off two victories Saturday 16-7 and 15-8 to advance to a showdown with Inverness Little League in the semi finals where the Storm won on a walk off 9-8. David Penn the manager of the Storm said these kids have worked tirelessly to get an opportunity to compete and the outcome showed just how hard they have been working. Penn also added that he and his coaching staff are tough on these kids not just to be better baseball players but to be better young men. There is a huge emphasis on handling their business off the field and not just on the field. Penn also added that being able to bring a championship back home is huge for everyone affiliated with West Hernando Little League!