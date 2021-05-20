Play-in Preview: Washington Wizards should feel confident vs. Indiana Pacers despite first round loss

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors 5/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Wizards will drop by “the Sunshine State” to battle the Raptors at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, FL on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Wizards just lost to the Bucks to a score of 134-135 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee yesterday. PG Bradley Beal poured in 42 points and PG Russell Westbrook made29 points, 17 assists, and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double. Westbrook is 2 triple-doubles away from tying with Oscar Robertsons’ 181. Washington is 20th in the league, 10th in the Eastern Conference, and 4th in the Southeast Division.