Play-in Preview: Washington Wizards should feel confident vs. Indiana Pacers despite first round loss
Washington Wizards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. This is why winning the regular-season finale vs. the Charlotte Hornets and getting the eighth seed was so important for the Washington Wizards. Despite their utterly disappointing 118-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the play-in tournament, the Wizards still have a chance to clinch the East’s final playoff spot. They just need to take care of business against the Indiana Pacers…again.www.chatsports.com