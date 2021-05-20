newsbreak-logo
Play-in Preview: Washington Wizards should feel confident vs. Indiana Pacers despite first round loss

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Wizards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. This is why winning the regular-season finale vs. the Charlotte Hornets and getting the eighth seed was so important for the Washington Wizards. Despite their utterly disappointing 118-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the play-in tournament, the Wizards still have a chance to clinch the East’s final playoff spot. They just need to take care of business against the Indiana Pacers…again.

