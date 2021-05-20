Some child-care workers at Google live up to 50 miles away. The company is calling them back with no transportation plans.

More than 22 million American jobs disappeared soon after the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in March 2020, and less than half of those had been recovered by the start of 2021. But there were huge differences in how the nation’s biggest corporations responded, and those differences weren’t based just on the magnitude of their financial struggles. While many companies immediately slashed their payrolls, others with comparable fiscal strength worked hard to avoid layoffs and pay cuts. Some made special accommodations, such as paying for backup child care and extra sick leave. Some even increased pay for frontline workers.