Some child-care workers at Google live up to 50 miles away. The company is calling them back with no transportation plans.

By Anne Branigin
thelily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many ways, Denise Belardes feels lucky to work at Google. She has been working on and off as an early-childhood educator since the ’80s. Now an educator at one of Google’s four on-site child-care centers, she knows she is immensely “privileged” to have access to the resources and benefits her employer provides. When schools shut down in March 2020, for example, Google educators had all the tools they needed to go virtual.

