Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways-- and don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that actually tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff-picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County PA.