DTN Livestock Midday: Choice, Select Cuts Over $3

Hog prices have been on a strong upward trend, steadily gaining since the start of the year. According to the Livestock Marketing Information Center (LMIC), the national weighted average base slaughter hog carcass price started the year at $61.85/cwt. but has increased to $102.22/cwt., a $40.37/cwt. (65.3%) jump in just over four months. On average, LMIC said hog prices have gained over $2.00/cwt. (about 3.0%) each week since the start of the year. The higher hog prices are further being bolstered by a steady rise in the pork cutout value, which, apart from declines the week of January 22 and last month, has seen week-over-week gains since the start of the year.