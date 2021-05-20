newsbreak-logo
DTN Livestock Midday: Choice, Select Cuts Over $3

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
agfax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLive cattle futures enjoyed seeing a strong export report and higher boxed beef prices, but the rally in corn sends feeder cattle lower into Thursday afternoon. You would think with such excellent demand the live cattle market would be rocking and rolling and wanting to send the day fully higher. But traders know all too well the boxed beef market is soon going to be making a top and they don’t want to get caught in an over-extended position when boxed prices start to fall.

