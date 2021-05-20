newsbreak-logo
DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Continue Higher

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn is 11 to 13 cents higher, soybeans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat flat to 4 cents lower. Corn trade is 11 to 13 cents higher at midday with trade working back to the highs of the week, with the recovery from the sell-off Wednesday, along with China securing 1.224 million metric tons of new crop — keeping the streak alive. Ethanol margins will narrow a little if the energy weakness continues with old-crop corn stabilizing.

AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT corn, soybeans close mixed; wheat falls on weather view

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures closed mixed on Monday, with nearby contracts firming on support from tight supplies and strength in the cash market, while forecasts for warm weather that will boost crop development in the U.S. Midwest pressured new-crop issues, traders said. "The outlook...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- After the Sunday evening open, July corn is down 4 1/4 cents, July soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is down 2 1/4 cents. DTN's seven-day forecast remains largely dry for Brazil's second corn crop with some rain expected in southern Brazil. The southern U.S. Plains received light to moderate rain amounts this weekend and are expecting more the next seven days, along with much of the central Corn Belt. Even spring wheat areas are anticipating moderate amounts this week. Outside markets are slightly supportive for commodities with the June Dow Jones futures trading down 2 points and the June U.S. Dollar Index down 0.02. June gold is up $8.60 and June crude oil is up $0.14 a barrel with more gasoline stations reported receiving supplies over the weekend.
Lubbock, TXagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Mixed to Higher on Erratic Rains

The cotton market finished mixed Monday as, technically, it was oversold, and fundamentally the anticipated heavy rains for West Texas in large part did not materialize. Last week saw the market collapse on forecasts calling for sweeping rains to come across the Lubbock area this week, but several reporting stations are saying rains were light, but winds were high. Some locales indicated wind speeds exceeding 50 mph.
Missouri Statekgfw.com

Missouri producers make corn, soybean planting progress

The corn and soybean planting pace in Missouri remain a little bit ahead of average. The USDA says 84% of corn is planted, compared to the five-year average of 83%, while 60% has emerged, compared to 64% on average. 36% of soybeans are planted, compared to 29% on average, and...
Agricultureagfax.com

Rice Market: WASDE Neutral for Old Crop, Bearish for New

In step with the other CBOT grains, rice futures turned sharply lower Thursday. News that barge traffic on the Mississippi river could be shut down for a while was largely to blame for the selloff. At one point Thursday July corn was limit down. Corn trade will certainly be most impacted by this event. While originally the Coast Guard did not say when the river would reopen, as of Friday morning it had already reopened for barge traffic.
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

Weekly Grain Movement – Corn stands strong

USDA’s latest batch of grain export inspection data, out Monday morning and covering the week through May 13, held mostly positive news for traders to digest after corn, soybeans and wheat all notched moderate week-over-week gains. Corn volume stayed on the upper end of trade guesses, while soybeans and wheat exceeded the entire range of analyst estimates this past week.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Meek, Quiet Trade

The livestock complex hasn’t roared into Monday’s trade after tending to last week’s wounds over the weekend. The livestock complex has been slow to start Monday morning with the market not sure where its fate lies. The lean hog market is looking to the market’s fundamentals to shine light and support that demand is still exceptional and that consumers are still yearning for more product. The cattle contracts are leery of what the corn market may do and are trading cautiously until more stability is found.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Will farm markets rebound from a broken fever, analyst asks

With China starting out the week with a huge corn purchase, can this week be as big of a market news week as last?. After Friday's 54.0 million bushel sale of U.S. corn to China, the Asian giant did it again Monday. On Monday, private exporters reported to the USDA...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Prices Start Lower With Rain in the Forecast

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 1/4 cent, July soybeans are up 3 1/4 cents and July KC wheat is down 10 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower with European stocks mixed. Reuters reported thousands of gasoline stations in the eastern U.S. received more fuel over the weekend and a company spokesman said Colonial Pipeline is currently shipping at normal rates.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: New-Crop Futures Down

Corn is 3 to 4 cents higher with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans are 4 to 5 cents higher with new crop 7 to 8 cents lower and wheat 9 to 25 cents lower. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher at midday, with new crop flat to 1 cent lower; bouncing off the overnight lows into the day session but failing to hold the highs even with China securing another 1.7 million metric tons of new crop and 128,000 of new crop going to Mexico. Ethanol margins should get a boost from the corn pullback with energy holding the upper end of the range.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Markets Face Tough Week

Last week’s closing in the livestock complex did not paint a positive picture for this week with the exception of feeder cattle. Otherwise, some of the fundamentals for both cattle and hogs has turned more bearish. Hogs have the benefit of tighter supplies that could provide support, but such is not the case for cattle.
Businessagfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: Profit Taking Selloff Unexpected, Likely Temporary

As cotton attempts stay in step with the grains, we must take the good with the bad. Last week it was the latter, as traders took to profit taking steered by inflation worries, improved planting conditions, and Covid concerns. After five consecutive weeks of gains, cotton posted a loss with December shedding over five and half cents to settle at 81.22.
AgricultureFence Post

Benchmark Milk Price jumps $1.52

U.S. milk prices continue to strengthen. The Agriculture Department announced the April Federal order Class III price at $17.67 per hundredweight (cwt.), up $1.52 from March, $4.60 above March 2020, and the highest Class III since November 2020. That put the four month average at $16.40, up from $15.84 a year ago and $14.71 in 2019.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Soybean future prices soar ahead of May WASDE

Nearby soybean future prices have reached their highest levels since 2012, climbing to $16.61 on May 12 from $8.49 a year earlier. China’s recovering hog herd has led to incredible export demand. A surge in corn exports as Brazil has had weather issues has helped strengthen meal demand, and the growth in renewable diesel has supported soybean oil prices.
Chicago, ILMinneapolis Star Tribune

Death of Chicago's grain options pits hits traders as crop prices soar

U.S. grain brokers lamented CME Group Inc.'s decision to permanently end open-outcry options trading, saying that pit traders could help navigate volatile markets. The owner of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) this month said it will never reopen physical trading pits it shut last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though a Eurodollar options pit will remain open.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Next Week Will Pose Challenges

Even though this week’s trade wasn’t what most had hoped for, next week will bring its own unique set of challenges, unfortunately. This past week was far from perfect and, if anything, the market fell short of being able to rally amid new developing surprises like beef plants slowing their processing speeds.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn steadies after rout as supply risks weighed

* Corn bounces off two-week low, set for big weekly drop * USDA corn supply outlook had fuelled slide after 8-year top * Wheat tracks corn rebound after three-week low * Soybeans also recover, set for 7th straight weekly gain (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, May 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Friday, recouping some of its heavy losses a day earlier, as the market set a bigger-than-expected supply outlook from the U.S. government against crop stress in Brazil and sustained Chinese demand. Wheat tracked the rebound in corn while soybeans also bounced after tumbling with cereals on Thursday when futures pulled away from recent multi-year highs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's first full supply and demand projections for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday pegged world corn stocks well above the average estimate in a Reuters poll, including a U.S. stocks forecast that also surpassed the poll average. The USDA report coupled with jitters in financial markets over inflation fuelled selling after corn's eight-year peak last week, pushing the most active contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade down more than 5% on Thursday. On Friday, the contract was up 0.9% at $6.80-3/4 a bushel by 1034 GMT. It was recovering from a two-week low of $6.66 earlier in the session, but down 7% for the week, the biggest one-week loss since August 2019. "After that dust settles, the market will get back to focussing how much or how little second-crop corn will be harvested in Brazil," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The size of Brazil's next corn harvest will influence short-term availability after Chinese demand eroded global supplies. CBOT wheat rose 2.3% to $7.17-3/4 a bushel after sliding to a three-week low on Thursday. Traders were weighing wheat harvest prospects in the northern hemisphere, with forecasts calling for limited rain and warm weather in parts of Russia raising some concerns despite forecasts this week pointing to a bumper harvest. Rains expected in the southern U.S. Plains could boost winter wheat there, although dryness in northern spring wheat zones remained a risk, analysts said. CBOT soybeans were up 1.4% at $16.06 a bushel and remained on course for a seventh straight weekly gain, underpinned by low U.S. inventories and tensions in global vegetable oil markets. Prices at 1034 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 717.75 16.25 2.32 640.50 12.06 CBOT corn 680.75 6.00 0.89 484.00 40.65 CBOT soy 1606.00 22.00 1.39 1311.00 22.50 Paris wheat Sep 219.50 3.50 1.62 192.50 14.03 Paris maize Jun 253.75 3.50 1.40 198.75 27.67 Paris rape Aug 543.00 10.25 1.92 393.00 38.17 WTI crude oil 64.25 0.43 0.67 48.52 32.42 Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 0.22 1.2100 0.03 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Elaine Hardcastle)
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn tumbles on long liquidation; soy, wheat modestly higher

CHICAGO, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for a third straight session on Friday, with the benchmark July contract hitting a two-week low on fund-driven long liquidation amid easing concerns about dwindling supplies, analysts said. Soybean and wheat futures were modestly higher after paring early advances. As of...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Finishes Sharply Lower

The cotton market posted triple-digit settlements, as the potential for better Texas weather next week spooked speculators into selling. Also discouraging cotton were the Chicago grains. Even after falling to limit-down Thursday, corn was lower on Friday. Another bearish component Friday was producer hedging. Some growers, now thinking the Texas crop might survive, elected to sell into the weak market as well.