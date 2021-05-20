newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vigo County, IN

Vigo County man guilty of manslaughter, jury says

By Local News
wibqam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury Wednesday reached a guilty verdict against a Vigo County man accused in the 2018 stabbing death of his roommate. Ashley Alan Richey was arguing with his roommate, 44-year-old Bradley Lawson, at their residence on State Road 159 over a parking spot. According to reports, Richey stabbed Lawson three times–once in the arm, the chest and the back during the dispute. Lawson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

wibqam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ind#Wtwo#Voluntary Manslaughter#Hearing#Battery#Parking#Guilty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Trial begins today in 2018 homicide

Jury selection is to begin today for a man jailed in connection with a July 2018 stabbing that left one man dead. Ashley Alan Richey, 38, faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in Vigo Superior Court 6. Richey is accused of stabbing his roommate, 44-year-old Bradley A....
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

Not guilty verdict returned in Vigo County murder case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was acquitted of both homicide and involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death on Heritage Drive. Durend Randall was arrested in November 2019 after 26-year-old Evan Pershing was found dead from a gunshot wound to his chest. While not guilty verdicts...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Crime Stoppers: Nicala Monnett

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. Detectives need your help finding Nicala Monnett. She is wanted for dealing a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, and possession of a controlled substance. Monnett is a white female,...
Indiana StateTribune-Star

ISP master trooper Chip McKee retires

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Chip McKee is set to retire after 25 successful years with the Indiana State Police. McKee is a Plymouth, Indiana, native and a 1978 graduate of Plymouth High School. He continued his education at Indiana State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminology in 1982. After his graduation from Indiana State University, McKee enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1979-1993, being stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Mainz, Germany.
Indiana StateRegister Citizen

Missing Indiana woman found dead in ravine in wrecked SUV

BRAZIL, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana woman who vanished after shopping last month has been found dead inside her crashed SUV, which investigators discovered in a deep ravine along a state highway. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Monday that Jessica Nascimbene's body was found in her Nissan Pathfinder...
Vigo County, INwibqam.com

Unemployment in Vigo County, what’s causing it and can it be fixed?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Unemployment in Indiana has been a heavily discussed topic. It comes after many businesses across the state are looking to hire employees, but are having little to no luck filling open positions. On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that would require Indiana...
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Sullivan man injured in truck-tractor accident

A Sullivan man was injured about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he drove into the rear of farm machinery on U.S. 41 near Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County. Kenneth Tucker, 56, was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
Vigo County, INWTHI

Injuries reported in Wednesday night crash

PIMENTO, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people are injured after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened around 9:30 Wednesday night. Police and emergency crews responded to U.S. 41 and East Weeks Drive near Pimento. Police confirm a piece of farm equipment and a small vehicle collided. At least one...