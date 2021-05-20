Paratroopers Pioneer New Army Network, Tactics

WASHINGTON: The first thing you notice about the Army’s new tactical radios is how much clearer everyone sounds. “When the network is connected … the clarity of the communication and the clarity of the transmission are better than what I would use to hear via FM,” said Lt. Col. Andy Harris. “When everything is connected and it’s working … it’s very, very good quality. And to me that matters, as a commander, because you need to know what they’re saying.”