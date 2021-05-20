University Health Center celebrates employees, successes of past year
The University Health Center celebrated its employees for all of their extra effort during the COVID-19 pandemic with a staff appreciation event on May 18. “I think it’s really important at an occasion like this one that I express on behalf of thousands and thousands of students, faculty and staff just how much we appreciate all that you have done during the past year and more to keep this university going through some pretty challenging times,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said.news.uga.edu