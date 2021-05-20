newsbreak-logo
Gov’t Mule Confirm ‘Island Exodus 12’ Destination Event in 2022

relix
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGov’t Mule will revive their Island Exodus destination event on the weekend on Jan. 16-20, 2022, hosting a legion of fans for an all-inclusive experience in Runaway Bay, Jamaica. Mule will lead the festivities, with additional performances by frontman Warren Haynes, Dawes, The War and Treaty and Ron Holloway. Melvin...

