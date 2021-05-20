Gov’t Mule Confirm ‘Island Exodus 12’ Destination Event in 2022

Caribbean destinations are developing new ways to make travel safer for guests and locals alike. Travel + Leisure hit a handful of islands to see how they’re pulling it off. On my February visit to the Turks and Caicos, I didn't have to spend a single day in quarantine. But then, it was easy to keep to myself at Beach Enclave Grace Bay (villas from $5,500), a 10-villa resort that opened in January. My residence, like all the others, was staffed by a butler. Namraaj Gautam looked after me throughout my stay, after arranging every aspect of my visit in advance — from scheduling a pickup at the airport to filling the kitchen with provisions. Once on island, I could communicate with him entirely by phone, making for a low-touch experience that enhanced safety without sacrificing hands-on service. Gautam even organized complimentary in-villa antigen testing before my return to the United States.