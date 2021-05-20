Farms at Barnes Mill tabled until in-person public hearing

Register file photo

After an extensive update and discussion about the proposed Farms at Barnes Mill, the Richmond Planning and Zoning Commission voted to table a vote until public comment could be allowed in person about the construction.

An area on Goggins Lane could soon become "The Farms at Barnes Mill," a residential and commercial "village."

Members of the committee were presented with development plans for the recently acquired 423 acres on Goggins Lane which is expected to be developed.

The land is currently zoned UC-7 agricultural, but was recently annexed into the city of Richmond and may soon become the host of multi-family housing units, single-family housing units, commercial businesses, and green space.

According to members of the committee, this project would consist of six phases spread over 10 years with the first phase lasting from 2021 until 2025.

“The desire of family and friends (who own the land) is to create a well-connected true neighborhood that Richmond can be proud of and that is very unique. They want it to feel like, when walking around, you will feel a part of something special in the city of Richmond,” said Nick Nicholson, the representative of Ramsey Development.

But almost immediately after it was announced, many residents of both Barnes Mill, Goggins Lane, and Richmond in general were not thrilled.

Many cited concerns of traffic, flooding, and not being able to properly express their concerns in public comment over Zoom.

Those who desired public comment argued some may not be able to properly convey their message virtually, or, would not be able to access it at all.

“I think Zoom is going to be hard to do a good, public hearing,'' began James Miller of the committee. “I kind of recommend that we do a live hearing so we can see them, they can talk, and we can get a better feel about this project.”

However, Director of Codes Enforcement and Safety, Philip Williams, said the Zoom meeting on Wednesday was already planning to conduct the public hearing over Zoom with 21 people on the call.

Williams told Miller the only option would be to table the meeting until the commission can approve an in-person public hearing at a later date.

“Then I want to make that motion,” Miller said.

Immediately, seconds were given by Kay Jones and Gary Short.

“It is a very large development and I am sure the people have many opinions,” Jones said.

As a roll-call vote was being taken, Commissioner Eungene Estelle made a comment he wished it could have been done before Wednesday night’s meeting to save more time.

“I agree with what you are saying, but I just think that we should have said something about this beforehand. I vote yes, but I just say we have done something before this.”

With one opposing vote to table from Brandon Powell, the motion was carried six-to-one.

Williams said he would coordinate with the city manager and commission to get a date set in mind for an in-person hearing to meet the legal requirements.

However, he said for it to be two weeks would be too quick, and it would likely be another month before it could be held.

The planning and zoning commission meets on the third Wednesday of every month.