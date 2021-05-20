newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

Farms at Barnes Mill tabled until in-person public hearing

By Taylor Six tsix@richmondregister.com
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAQT2_0a5u6pbj00
Register file photo 

After an extensive update and discussion about the proposed Farms at Barnes Mill, the Richmond Planning and Zoning Commission voted to table a vote until public comment could be allowed in person about the construction.

An area on Goggins Lane could soon become "The Farms at Barnes Mill," a residential and commercial "village."

Members of the committee were presented with development plans for the recently acquired 423 acres on Goggins Lane which is expected to be developed.

The land is currently zoned UC-7 agricultural, but was recently annexed into the city of Richmond and may soon become the host of multi-family housing units, single-family housing units, commercial businesses, and green space.

According to members of the committee, this project would consist of six phases spread over 10 years with the first phase lasting from 2021 until 2025.

“The desire of family and friends (who own the land) is to create a well-connected true neighborhood that Richmond can be proud of and that is very unique. They want it to feel like, when walking around, you will feel a part of something special in the city of Richmond,” said Nick Nicholson, the representative of Ramsey Development.

But almost immediately after it was announced, many residents of both Barnes Mill, Goggins Lane, and Richmond in general were not thrilled.

Many cited concerns of traffic, flooding, and not being able to properly express their concerns in public comment over Zoom.

Those who desired public comment argued some may not be able to properly convey their message virtually, or, would not be able to access it at all.

“I think Zoom is going to be hard to do a good, public hearing,'' began James Miller of the committee. “I kind of recommend that we do a live hearing so we can see them, they can talk, and we can get a better feel about this project.”

However, Director of Codes Enforcement and Safety, Philip Williams, said the Zoom meeting on Wednesday was already planning to conduct the public hearing over Zoom with 21 people on the call.

Williams told Miller the only option would be to table the meeting until the commission can approve an in-person public hearing at a later date.

“Then I want to make that motion,” Miller said.

Immediately, seconds were given by Kay Jones and Gary Short.

“It is a very large development and I am sure the people have many opinions,” Jones said.

As a roll-call vote was being taken, Commissioner Eungene Estelle made a comment he wished it could have been done before Wednesday night’s meeting to save more time.

“I agree with what you are saying, but I just think that we should have said something about this beforehand. I vote yes, but I just say we have done something before this.”

With one opposing vote to table from Brandon Powell, the motion was carried six-to-one.

Williams said he would coordinate with the city manager and commission to get a date set in mind for an in-person hearing to meet the legal requirements.

However, he said for it to be two weeks would be too quick, and it would likely be another month before it could be held.

The planning and zoning commission meets on the third Wednesday of every month. For more information visit buildrichmondky.com/planning-and-zoning-commission.

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
109
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Industry
Richmond, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
Richmond, KY
Government
City
Richmond, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Residential Development#Meeting Space#Land Development#General Public#Farms At Barnes Mill#Ramsey Development#Hearing#Public Comment#Zoning#Development Plans#Commercial Businesses#Green Space#Traffic#Safety#Tabled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Richmond, KYPosted by
Richmond Register

Richmond unveils kayak launch at Lake Reba

Wednesday evening, the city of Richmond became one of the first in the state to install an accessible kayak launch at Lake Reba. With a shining sun, members of the city commission, parks department, officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and state legislature joined together in celebration with a ribbon cutting by the launch.
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Madison County, KYWKYT 27

Man, 82, missing in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. James McGuire, 82, left a home on Congleton Lane early Monday morning. He was reportedly confused when he left and hasn’t been seen since. The sheriff’s office says McGuire requires medication for dementia, among other...
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Madison County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Health benefits for county remain mostly intact

The Madison County Fiscal Court approved insurance rates and carriers for the calendar year 2021-22 for it’s self insured insurance program for full-time employees during its regular meeting Tuesday morning. And the good news for county employees is that the costs of the majority of their health benefits remained basically...
Madison County, KYPosted by
Richmond Register

County renews lease agreement with AOC

An annual lease agreement with the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) was approved by the Madison County Fiscal Court to allow for reimbursements be made for the AOC to use the county’s facilities. In this agreement which is renewed each year, the county agrees to lease office space for...
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

CAIP cost-share program sign-up underway

Applications for the 2021 CAIP program will be available now through May 28 at the Madison County Conservation District. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Madison County Conservation District and the USDA Service Center is currently closed to the public. However, hardcopy applications will be available for pickup Monday through Friday...
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

Farmers Markets return to Madison County

Spring has officially sprung. For many people, spring means only one thing — fresh produce from farmers markets. And the farmers markets of Madison County are here to provide. The Madison County Farmers Market, which is being held at White Oak Pond Church at 1238 Barnes Mill Rd, officially opened...
Richmond, KYfoxlexington.com

Richmond restaurants look to Chamber of Commerce for staffing help

RICHMOND, Ky. (WDKY) – As the economy spins back up to full speed, the president of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce says businesses are still hurting, this time from a lack of people applying for their jobs. “Restaurants were pretty much the ones that were hit the hardest in the...
Madison County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Two Deputies, Major honored

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Johnson who was named 2020 Deputy of the Year by the American Legion Post 12. Johnson was presented the award by American Legion Post 12 President Cecil Walker. In addition, Deputy Ben Spaulding and Major William “BJ” O’Donnell received an ATF Honor Award and a...
Richmond, KYPosted by
Richmond Register

Richmond Ethics Board review Code of Ethics

On Friday, the Richmond Ethics Board met for a special called meeting for two purposes. The two items on their agenda were to review financial disclosure forms for Richmond elected officials and candidates, as well as a review of ethics ordinances. After a review of all elected officials financial disclosure...
Richmond, KYrichmond.ky.us

Community Camps

This page is where you can find a list of the local community organization children camps operated around Richmond. The City of Richmond has no affiliation with any of these camps and are run entirely by their own organization.
Madison County, KYWTVQ

Madison County’s success story reaches world-wide audience

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Madison County employee’s work has gone worldwide, literally. Madison County Information Technology Director Chris Iseral spoke at the Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Data Leaders’ Global Summit. The summit hosted 3,367 attendees from around the world. Iseral spoke on behalf of the county at...