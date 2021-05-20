Stephens County Sheriff announces passing of K-9 Jaeger

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney announced late Wednesday afternoon that one of their own K-9 units, Jaeger, passed away with his watch officially ending on May 14, 2021.

Jaeger served with SCSO for five years, according to Sheriff McKinney, who released a statement through the department’s Facebook.

“It is with great sadness the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of K-9 Jaeger whose watch ended on May 14, 2021,” McKinney said. “Jaeger took a serious fall while on duty causing a rapid decline in his health. After a surgical consult it was discovered that Jaeger had serious spinal complications and would not survive. It was at that time the tough decision was made to say goodbye and end his pain.”

Sheriff McKinney thanked Jaeger for his service to the Stephens County Sheriff’s office and said there will be a private memorial service on May 26, 2021.

“Jaeger had served our department for five years and was a huge asset to his partner Investigator Kevin Tyus,” McKinney said. “Together the team made many arrests of violent offenders throughout our county.”