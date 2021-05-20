newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stephens County, OK

Stephens County Sheriff announces passing of K-9 Jaeger

By Andy Morphew The Duncan Banner
Posted by 
The Duncan Banner
The Duncan Banner
 23 hours ago

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney announced late Wednesday afternoon that one of their own K-9 units, Jaeger, passed away with his watch officially ending on May 14, 2021.

Jaeger served with SCSO for five years, according to Sheriff McKinney, who released a statement through the department’s Facebook.

“It is with great sadness the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of K-9 Jaeger whose watch ended on May 14, 2021,” McKinney said. “Jaeger took a serious fall while on duty causing a rapid decline in his health. After a surgical consult it was discovered that Jaeger had serious spinal complications and would not survive. It was at that time the tough decision was made to say goodbye and end his pain.”

Sheriff McKinney thanked Jaeger for his service to the Stephens County Sheriff’s office and said there will be a private memorial service on May 26, 2021.

“Jaeger had served our department for five years and was a huge asset to his partner Investigator Kevin Tyus,” McKinney said. “Together the team made many arrests of violent offenders throughout our county.”

The Duncan Banner

The Duncan Banner

Duncan, OK
385
Followers
60
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Duncan Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
County
Stephens County, OK
City
Wayne, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Stephens County, OK
Government
Stephens County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Service#Scso#Sheriff Mckinney#K 9 Jaeger#Violent Offenders#Goodbye#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Duncan, OKkswo.com

Carnival hosted by Duncan Noons Lions Club begins Thursday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Noons Lions Club will be hosting a carnival in Duncan beginning Thursday. The carnival will take place May 13 through May 15 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. Thursday and Friday the carnival will be open from 6p.m. to 11 p.m., while Saturday’s the event will go from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Duncan, OKPosted by
The Duncan Banner

Duncan man arrested, accused of rape

A Duncan man is behind bars in the Stephens County Jail on a $500,000 bond and law enforcement says the man is accused of rape. According to court documents, Michael Ray Riddles Sr., 67, of Duncan, is charged with rape in the first degree. Court paperwork shows the crime is punishable by five years to life imprisonment or life without parole.
Stephens County, OKkswo.com

Man found guilty in 2016 Stephens County murder

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been found guilty of murder in Stephens County. Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Salazar in November 2016. Investigators say he took off to his home country of Mexico after the murder, but was later...
Oklahoma StateDuncan Banner

CV-2021-64R (Published in the ...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT WITHIN AND FOR STEPHENS COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA. In the Matter of the Application of: NIKALAH LEE BEARD, a minor for the Rights of Majority. Notice is hereby given that Nikalah Lee Beard, a minor, has petitioned this Court to confer rights of majority upon Petitioner relating to contracts and the transaction of business.