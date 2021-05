Trinity College students have participated in lots of in-person and virtual events and co-curricular activities outside of the classroom this spring. Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina said significant efforts across campus have made it possible for students to safely enjoy these activities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Being able to see students gather on the Quad, be a part of choir practice, go on hikes, and enjoy athletics has been wonderful to observe,” said DiChristina. “By following all the appropriate health and safety guidelines, we have been able to limit the transmission of the virus in these settings.”