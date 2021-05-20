newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Members of KCPD reflect on anniversary of George Floyd protests

By Dia Wall
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzxx9_0a5u5vnS00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of our work marking how the 2020 murder of George Floyd has affected Kansas Citians, I wanted to speak to someone that was part of the group front and center in the subsequent protests.

I recently sat down with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Capt. Jeffrey Hughley and Major Joel Lovelady to get their perspectives on Floyd’s murder, the protests that followed, and the work that is still to come.

Dia: What stood out to you from those moments?

Hughley: I would say the emotion; Just the tenacity of the protesters. Like, “No, we want change. We demand change.”

Dia: What is the feeing for you when you see some of the videos that a lot of these young people are seeing?

Hughley: It’s kind of what we’re all taught as a child very young: What’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong, and whatever side that you’re on or the profession doesn’t excuse that.

Dia: Talk to me a little bit about how you approach when things do start getting a little bit heated? When things start getting thrown?

Lovelady: This one was a little bit different in the fact that for more most part, this was, for Kansas City, one of the first times that we were the target of the frustration. We were getting rocks, bottles and cans of beans thrown at us. That was a long day. We kind of disengaged – if we don’t have to be there, let’s not be there.”

Dia: Did you feel that backing up a little bit helped?

Lovelady: I think at times, absolutely it did help. Everyone that was there was exercising their first amendment rights, expressing their frustration, voicing their opinion. Whatever it was that brought them there, you can’t necessarily lump all those people with the ones who were doing violence.

Dia: Does it affect you at all that there are some people who would say they’re afraid of police?

Lovelady: It’s not something you want to hear when you’re the guardian of the public or one of the guardians of the public or entrusted with the preservation of life and property. It’s concerning when you hear that.

Dia: When you hear the phrase Black Lives Matter, what does that mean to you?

Hughley: That means in this uniform, out of this uniform, my life matters. Your life matters as a Black individual. I don’t see it as a matter more, matter less, just that we matter.

Dia: If you could tell the people who were out here protesting and calling for change, what one thing would it be?

Hughley: We hear you. We are definitely here for you. You have more allies than you think you have. Keep doing what you’re doing.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Protest Riot#City Police#Police Violence#Public Violence#Kcpd#Police Department Capt#Kansas Citians#Sat#Moments#Talk#Major Joel Lovelady
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City Municipal Court to operate on hybrid schedule starting in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court will operate with a mix of virtual and in-person hearings beginning June 1, 2021. Beginning June 1, all hearings for cases involving domestic violence will be held in person. Trials, treatment courts, in-custody proceedings, probation violation hearings and Legal Aid dockets...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Kansas City, MOsarahscoop.com

Seven Things to Do When You Visit Kansas City, MO

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post on behalf of Visit Missouri. However, all opinions are my own. Missouri is full of amazing cities to visit. Born and raised in Kansas City, I admit I’m a little partial to this gem of a city. Kansas City has so much to offer when it comes to places to go and things to do!
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Kansas City police K-9 dies at 9 years old

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department shared on social media that one of their K-9s died on May 14. The department said that K-9 Zina was 9 years old and was part of the interdiction unit. The police say that she recovered the following...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City man charged in deadly Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting near Plymouth Lane and Hawthorne Avenue in Raytown over the weekend. 32-year-old Rodney D. Byrd is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Police responded to...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 16 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Some of the places where vaccinations are being given:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are...
Kansas City, MOkcstudio.org

Build a Bridge, Save a Bridge and Don’t Forget the River

The Town of Kansas Bridge, at the foot of Main Street, north of the City Market, sometimes seems like a forlorn place. The steel-framed pedestrian path and overlook connect with a riverside bike trail below. I rarely see people using it, but I’ve always appreciated the views the deck offers of the Missouri River.
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.