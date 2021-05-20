CONTEST: Win 2 Season Passes To Digital Concert Platform HYDEOUT

Northern Quest Entertainment has announced more shows for their 2021 Outdoor Summer Concert Series and there's a little something for all musical tastes. If you haven't been to the venue yet, it's really fun! Seating is well arranged in a slope so you're not blocked by people in front of you. It's at the hotel and casino just beyond Spokane in Airway Heights, so it's also a fun road trip with a stop for fun in Spokane, or directly to the casino, where there's plenty of fun before and after concerts.