Cher Biopic Set For The Big Screen, ‘A Star Is Born’ Writer Onboard

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFew legends can boast a life and career as iconic as Cher‘s. So, it’s only fitting that the diva’s story is heading to the big screen. Universal Pictures is at the helm of the movie and the studio has tapped Eric Roth as its screenwriter. The Oscar winner penned ‘A...

