A Cher Biopic is Happening

By Emma Dibdin
townandcountrymag.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCher marked her 75th birthday this morning by announcing that a biopic of her life is officially in the works. The iconic singer's no-holds-barred Twitter account is always a treat, but this morning fans woke up to this especially exciting piece of news on social media. "Universal is Doing Biopic...

CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Cher Shares Her Bizarre Top Tips For Dating

Cher recently shared her top tips for dating and how she entices men. While many know Cher for her relationship and marriage to Sonny Bono, she had relationships with other high-profile men after they divorced, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Richie Sambora. She even once crossed paths with the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, but backed out due to nerves. Don’t blame her there.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Who is Cher’s son Chaz Bono?

BORN Chastity Bono, now known as Chaz, is the son of music icon Cher and a respected writer, musician and actor in his own right. Chaz' was born into the limelight, and regularly appeared in his parents television programme The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour while he was a child.
Moviestheforestscout.com

Screen-Jems Film Review: Mamma Mia! (2008): Leaving Audiences Shaken And Stirred

Taking place on what the audience assumes to be some sort of Greek Island, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a bride-to-be, wishes to learn the identity of her father. After reading her mother’s diary and discovering three possible candidates (Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and Pierce Brosnan), Sophie invites the three men to her wedding under the name of her mother (Meryl Streep) in hopes of creating a lasting bond with her true father.
MoviesPopculture

Kaitlyn Dever to Play Two A-Listers' Daughter in New Movie

Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever has just landed another major project, her second in less than two weeks. The new movie, now titled Ticket to Paradise, will have her working with Hollywood royalty, as George Clooney and Julia Roberts have already signed on to lead it. American Horror Story star Billie Lourd has also been cast. Dever, who played Eve Baxter on Last Man Standing, has been a star on the rise since appearing in Booksmart and earning a Golden Globe nomination for Unbelievable.
CelebritiesVulture

Cher Swears She’s Only Into Christopher Meloni As an Actor

While most of us have been paying more attention to … other aspects … of Christopher Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe, Cher insists she’s only here for Meloni’s acting. Appearing on The Late Late Show to promote her documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, Cher addressed her recent tweet about the Organized Crime star. “CHRISTOPHER MELONI / IS EXCELLENT, / CHARISMATIC ACTOR,” she wrote on April 12 (line breaks added to preserve her poetry). “I’d seen his new show, and I do, I like that show,” she told James Corden. “I think that it’s an excellent show. And underrated. And the acting is really good. And I thought that he added something to the show … that kind of left. So when I saw him in the show, I thought, Well, good on you, and you’re good, and I’m glad you’re back doing the show.” Not, she insisted to Corden, because she’s into Meloni. “Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn’t mean you wanna jump on their bones and roll ’em around in the carpet,” Cher added. Someone tell everyone else on Twitter.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Pink Dazzles With Easter Egg-Filled, Female-Empowering Video for 'All I Know So Far,' Co-Starring Cher

With more than 25 years of groundbreaking videos by everyone from Missy Elliott and Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift, Outkast and No Doubt, Dave Meyers is indisputably one of the greatest video directors of all time — and that status is due in no small part to his long relationship with Pink, which goes back to 1999 and her first clip for “There You Go.”
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Cher & The Loneliest Elephant

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about the teamwork of the cast in Cher & The Loneliest Elephant. How do they also demonstrate compassion, courage, and perseverance? Why are these important character strengths?. Why is Kaavan referred to as...
Moviesrepublic-online.com

Kaitlyn Dever joins hotly-anticipated rom-com Ticket to Paradise

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of George Clooney and Julia Roberts' rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'. The 'Money Monster' and 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise co-stars are set to team up for Ol Parker's upcoming romantic comedy, where they will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married.
MoviesPopculture

Nicole Kidman Wears Lucille Ball Wig in New Photos From Set of 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman was recently photographed wearing a Lucille Ball wig while on the set of Being the Ricardos, a forthcoming drama film about the late comedy actress. In the photos, Kidman can be seen sporting a bright orange wig that matches Ball's iconic ginger hair. Kidman is also wearing what appears to be a bright blue pants suit with a broach pinned on the vest. There is no denying, from the few images we've seen so far, Kidman seems to have Ball's look down.
CelebritiesNBC Philadelphia

Why the Latest Pic of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Has People Talking

A new photo of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball finds the Oscar winner practically channeling the legendary "I Love Lucy" star. Kidman is portraying Ball in the upcoming biopic "Being the Ricardos," which co-stars fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem as Ball's husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. The movie, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, focuses on the couple's life during one week of shooting their classic sitcom.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Fans Absolutely LOST It After Seeing His Outfit on TikTok

Family Feud host Steve Harvey enjoys wearing more than just dapper suits. In a recent TikTok, the beloved game show host and comedian gave fans a glimpse of what he likes to dress up in when he's not on stage with contestants. Set to Ariana Grande’s hit song “Thank You, Next,” the 15-second video shows Steve wearing a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and jeans matching set while outdoors. With a popped collar and a cigar in hand, the 64-year-old TV personality casually struck a pose while looking into the camera.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Madonna is ‘heartbroken’ as she pays tribute to British model and singer Nick Kamen

Madonna has paid tribute to her former collaborator, the British model and singer Nick Kamen.Kamen – real name Ivor Neville Kamen – died aged 59 on Tuesday (4 May) after a long illness.Madonna honoured the late musician in an Instagram post shared yesterday (5 May).The performer wrote: “It’s heartbreaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen.”She accompanied the caption with a black and white image of the two of them together, as well as a few photographs of Kamen...