I want to share the following story with you today, “One day a woman named Louise fell asleep in her bed and dreamed a very fearful dream. She dreamed that someone in Hell wrote her a letter. It was to be delivered to her by a messenger. The messenger passed between the lake of burning fire and brimstone that would lead him to the outside world. Louise dreamed that the messenger walked to her house, came inside, and gently but firmly woke her up. He gave her the message, stating only that a friend had written it to her form Hell. Louise, in her dream, with trembling hands took the letter and it read: