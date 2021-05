Logging another win in the safety game, electric vehicle owners are putting in a lot fewer injury claims than owners of identical non-electric vehicles from the same years. Electric vehicles have long been shown to have significant safety advantages, thanks to bigger crumple zones, low center of gravity thanks to big batteries on the bottom, less chance (no chance) of a gas tank exploding, and some other potential benefits. Tesla vehicles have topped the charts when it comes to the detailed scores the NHTSA logs to calculate chance of injury in an accident (though, only gives simple official ratings), and other electric models have typically performed well as well.