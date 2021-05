The latest installment of Fight Night for The Ultimate Fighting Championship, served as a night of lessons. There were instances of veteran ring savvy guiding a fighter to victory. However, not to be outdone, youth and athleticism helped other fighters gain impressive wins. Even the different ways in which fighters physical attributes play into their styles proved relevant throughout the night. Some taller fighters displayed how length could be a tactical advantage, while others suffered due to a lack of leverage and a failure to stay off the mat. All in all, fight fans were served with a smorgasbord of styles to choose from on this night. Let’s get into it.