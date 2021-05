Given the current situation, the need for creating a happy and stress-free workplace is the need of the hour. Stress, anxiety, fear psychosis may dampen the happy moods of the employees indirectly affecting workplace performance. There is a need for changing the workplace priorities where a happy being should take precedence. Researchers have proved that employees who maintain their emotional wellbeing are prone to make better decisions at the workplace. But have you ever thought of it that why did it take a pandemic for us to realize the importance of employee wellbeing?