Daniel Cormier believes that his longtime nemesis Jon Jones deserves to have the biggest payday of his career but that the figure should still fall within reason. The negotiations between Jon Jones and the UFC regarding a heavyweight superfight against Francis Ngannou have been as well documented as they could be from the intel we’ve received from Jon Jones’s Twitter account followed up by Dana White’s assertion that Jones wants $30 million. What we do know is that Jones is on the record in stating that $10 million is too low an amount for a fight of this magnitude, and we also know that Dana White will not consider a number as high as $30 mil. Jones denied requesting the $30 million amount, but there is no official report on what numbers have actually been discussed between the two parties, as is the norm with contract negotiations.