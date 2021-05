Anderson Silva will go down as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. In the time he spent at the top of the UFC middleweight division, he proved that he was dangerous and should never be taken lightly. Recently his performances have been slipping and “Spider” has lost five of his last six fights and eventually was released from the UFC. For a while, it seemed that Silva could be looking for a new promotion to sign with, but nothing came to fruition. Now Silva has announced that he will be hanging up his MMA gloves for good.