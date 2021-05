It seems that Facebook is starting to see the consequences of its actions. The company has been in the eye of the storm for quite a while now. It continues to believe that it is OK to track its users in order to target them with more effective ads. The problem is that Facebook has also been found guilty of giving this information to other companies, which translates into a violation of the user’s privacy. Now, in the latest chapter of this story, governments have directly ordered Mark Zuckerberg’s company to stop tracking its users.